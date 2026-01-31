Pakistan Vs Australia: Cameron Green Makes Chucking Gesture After Dismissal By Usman Tariq During 2nd T20I - Video

Australia’s tour of Pakistan continued with intensity in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where momentum swung firmly in favour of the hosts. After grinding out a competitive total of 198/5 batting first, Pakistan national cricket team’s bowlers ran through the Australian cricket team’s lineup, restricting them to just 108 in 15.4 overs and sealing a commanding 90-run victory that gave Pakistan an unassailable lead in the three-match series.