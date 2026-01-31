Pakistan Vs Australia: Cameron Green Makes Chucking Gesture After Dismissal By Usman Tariq During 2nd T20I - Video

Cameron Green made a chucking gesture after dismissal by Usman Tariq in Pakistan vs Australia T20I, sparking renewed debate over bowling action controversy

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Australia: Cameron Green Makes Chucking Gesture After Dismissal By Usman Tariq
Pakistan Vs Australia: Cameron Green Makes Chucking Gesture After Dismissal By Usman Tariq During 2nd T20I In Lahore Photo: X
Summary
  • Cameron Green made a chucking gesture after being dismissed by Usman Tariq

  • The moment occurred during the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I

  • Pakistan beat Australia by 90 runs in 2nd T20I and sealed the series 2-0

Australia’s tour of Pakistan continued with intensity in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where momentum swung firmly in favour of the hosts. After grinding out a competitive total of 198/5 batting first, Pakistan national cricket team’s bowlers ran through the Australian cricket team’s lineup, restricting them to just 108 in 15.4 overs and sealing a commanding 90-run victory that gave Pakistan an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan led the attack with three wickets apiece, while Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha set the tone with a fluent 76 in his side’s innings.

Amid the on-field action, an eyebrow-raising moment quickly became the talk of social media, involving one of Australia’s prized all-rounders. Green had been one of the few bright spots for Australia with a brisk 35 off 20 balls before departing, but his reaction after dismissal sparked fresh debate beyond just runs and wickets.

Cameron Green’s Chucking Gesture After Dismissal by Usman Tariq

As Green walked off the field following his dismissal by Usman Tariq in the 11th over, cameras captured him making a gesture widely interpreted as questioning Tariq’s bowling action. The gesture, often associated with “chucking” accusations, was directed toward the pitch and later repeated near the Australian dugout, signaling the batter’s frustration.

The dismissal came when Tariq, introduced into the attack after the initial spin burst, delivered a deceptive fuller ball with a low release that enticed Green into a drive, only for Shadab Khan to complete a routine catch at point.

Usman Tariq Bowling Action Controversy

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has been under scrutiny before, with critics on social media quick to label his delivery as suspect. Tariq has previously been reported for a suspect action during Pakistan Super League seasons, leading to official biomechanics testing at ICC-accredited labs.

On those occasions, he was cleared without requiring modifications, with officials affirming his action falls within the permitted 15-degree elbow extension limit.

Published At:
