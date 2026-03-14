Mayank Chakraborty Becomes India's 94th Chess Grandmaster; North-East Gets First GM From The Region

Behind his rise has been strong family support. His mother Monomita Chakraborty, a Doctor, has been a pillar of strength, while his Father quit his job to travel with him during tournaments

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Mayank Chakraborty Becomes Indias 94th Chess Grandmaster
Mayank Chakraborty during an international Chess tournament Photo: Special Arrangement
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Summary of this article

  • Mayank Chakraborty becomes India's 94th Chess Grandmaster

  • 17-year-old talent from Assam is now the first from the North-East to do so

  • His father quit his job to travel with him in tournaments

In yet another proud feat in Indian Chess, 17-year-old talent from Assam, Mayank Chakraborty crossed the final hurdle, in his already promising career, to become a Grandmaster by securing his third and final objective.

The youngster becomes the 94th GM from India as well as the first from the North-East region to achieve this coveted title.

The Guwahati based 17-year-old, who became an International Master back in 2024, completed the formalities by beating Swedish IM Philip Lindgren in the penultimate 8th round of the Hotel Stockholm North by First Hotels Chess Talents Tournament.

The youngster was at the top of his game in the victory over Lindgren, accumulating 6.5 points that were enough to seem him clear his final Grandmaster norm.

In the final round, he played out an exciting draw with English International Master Jonah B Willow to seal what was his most memorable performance to date.

By crossing the critical 2500-point mark, Chakraborty satisfied FIDE’s rating requirement, to effectively confirm his status as the world’s newest Grandmaster.

He lost one game, drew two and won the remaining six to finish with seven points out of a possible nine. Mayank also won the tournament title in the process, thanks to a half-point lead over Norway's Aksel Bu Kvaloy, who received a last-round walkover.

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Mayank Chakraborty's Journey Through The Years

In 2024, Chakraborty had become an International Master and has been one of the top performers in his age group.

The former India and Asia No.1 in the Under-11 category had a breakout season in 2021 when he was exposed to European competition.

His Elo rating jumped from the 1800s to near towards 2200. At the same time, Mayank also became world No.6 in the Elo rankings for boys born on or after 2009.

His early talent was evident in his rapid rise through the ranks, securing a national silver medal at the Under-9 level and a national gold at Under-11. Internationally, he also claimed silver in the Under-10 category at the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.

Behind his rise has been strong family support. His mother Monomita Chakraborty, a Doctor, has been a pillar of strength, while his father quit his job to travel with him during tournaments.

Mayank Chakraborty is now officially the 94th Indian Grandmaster and that is just another tremendous feat that displays India's rapid growth in the sport.

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