Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Super Bantamweight Showdown At Tokyo Dome
Inoue vs Nakatani Live Updates: Catch fight-by-fight updates from the super bantamweight card featuring two of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue and Junto Nakatani on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan
Naoya Inoue hits Ramon Cardenas in a junior featherweight title boxing match Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. AP/John Locher
Inoue vs Nakatani Live Updates Super Bantamweight: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a stacked super bantamweight card featuring two of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, Naoya “The Monster” Inoue and Junto Nakatani, live from the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday, May 2, 2026. This is one of those rare boxing nights that already feels historic, an “I was there” moment in the making, as unbeaten champion Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) defends his undisputed crown against fellow undefeated star Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs). With a sold-out crowd expected and both fighters carrying elite pedigrees, this is the king facing his most dangerous challenger yet, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash that promises drama at the very top of the division. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES
Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Fight Card
Naoya Inoue (c) vs Junto Nakatani - Undisputed junior featherweight title
Takuma Inoue (c) vs Kazuto Ioka - WBC bantamweight title
Sora Tanaka vs Jin Sasaki - Welterweight bout
Shogo Tanaka vs Kosuke Tomioka - Flyweight bout
Yuito Moriwaki vs Deok No Yun - Super middleweight bout
Reiya Abe vs Toshiki Shimomachi - Featherweight bout
Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Streaming Info
Inoue vs Nakatani is available to watch at no extra cost for DAZN subscribers.
Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Hello!
Good evening, we’re back with another live blog, and this one promises to be historic. Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani -- stay tuned for live updates.