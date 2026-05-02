Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Super Bantamweight Showdown At Tokyo Dome

Naoya Inoue hits Ramon Cardenas in a junior featherweight title boxing match Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. AP/John Locher

Inoue vs Nakatani Live Updates Super Bantamweight: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a stacked super bantamweight card featuring two of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters, Naoya “The Monster” Inoue and Junto Nakatani, live from the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday, May 2, 2026. This is one of those rare boxing nights that already feels historic, an “I was there” moment in the making, as unbeaten champion Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) defends his undisputed crown against fellow undefeated star Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs). With a sold-out crowd expected and both fighters carrying elite pedigrees, this is the king facing his most dangerous challenger yet, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash that promises drama at the very top of the division. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 04:48:09 pm IST Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Fight Card Naoya Inoue (c) vs Junto Nakatani - Undisputed junior featherweight title

Takuma Inoue (c) vs Kazuto Ioka - WBC bantamweight title

Sora Tanaka vs Jin Sasaki - Welterweight bout

Shogo Tanaka vs Kosuke Tomioka - Flyweight bout

Yuito Moriwaki vs Deok No Yun - Super middleweight bout

Reiya Abe vs Toshiki Shimomachi - Featherweight bout

2 May 2026, 04:45:33 pm IST Naoya Inoue Vs Junto Nakatani Live Updates: Streaming Info Inoue vs Nakatani is available to watch at no extra cost for DAZN subscribers.