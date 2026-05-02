India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Lakshya Sen Absence Tests IND Against Full-Strength FRA

Thomas Cup Live, India vs France Semi-final Updates: Catch play-by-play action from the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India men and France men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semifinal Updates
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP
India vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India men and France men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark. India’s men have powered into the last four, securing a medal and reaching this stage for only the second time in the tournament’s history, having famously lifted the title in 2022. France, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after stunning 14-time champions Indonesia in the group stage and sweeping Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. With a place in the final at stake, this shapes up to be a high-stakes contest, though India will have to cope without Lakshya Sen, who is sidelined with injury. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Order of Play

  • Ayush Shetty vs Christo Popov, followed by

  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Alex Lanier

  • HS Prannoy vs Toma Junior Popov

  • Amsakarunan/Arjun vs Adam/Rossi

  • Satwik/Chirag vs Popov/Popov

India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Streaming Info

The India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final will be streamed live on JioHotstar with an active subscription and also on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello!

Greetings, we’re back with another live blog, it’s India vs France, so stay tuned for all the live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad Removes Rickelton After Strong Start | Mumbai 77/2 (9)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  3. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  4. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag’s 90 Goes In Vain As Delhi Capitals Gun Down 225

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Lakshya Sen Absence Tests IND Against Full-Strength FRA

  4. China Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hosts Take On Mighty Dragons

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

  2. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  3. Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

  4. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  3. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign