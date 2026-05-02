India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Lakshya Sen Absence Tests IND Against Full-Strength FRA

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP

India vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India men and France men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark. India’s men have powered into the last four, securing a medal and reaching this stage for only the second time in the tournament’s history, having famously lifted the title in 2022. France, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after stunning 14-time champions Indonesia in the group stage and sweeping Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. With a place in the final at stake, this shapes up to be a high-stakes contest, though India will have to cope without Lakshya Sen, who is sidelined with injury. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 07:53:58 pm IST India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Order of Play Ayush Shetty vs Christo Popov, followed by

Kidambi Srikanth vs Alex Lanier

HS Prannoy vs Toma Junior Popov

Amsakarunan/Arjun vs Adam/Rossi

Satwik/Chirag vs Popov/Popov

2 May 2026, 07:50:41 pm IST India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Streaming Info The India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final will be streamed live on JioHotstar with an active subscription and also on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.