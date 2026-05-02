India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Lakshya Sen Absence Tests IND Against Full-Strength FRA
Thomas Cup Live, India vs France Semi-final Updates: Catch play-by-play action from the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India men and France men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semifinal match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP
India vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India men and France men on Saturday, May 2, at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark. India’s men have powered into the last four, securing a medal and reaching this stage for only the second time in the tournament’s history, having famously lifted the title in 2022. France, meanwhile, arrive with serious momentum after stunning 14-time champions Indonesia in the group stage and sweeping Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. With a place in the final at stake, this shapes up to be a high-stakes contest, though India will have to cope without Lakshya Sen, who is sidelined with injury. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Order of Play
Ayush Shetty vs Christo Popov, followed by
Kidambi Srikanth vs Alex Lanier
HS Prannoy vs Toma Junior Popov
Amsakarunan/Arjun vs Adam/Rossi
Satwik/Chirag vs Popov/Popov
India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Streaming Info
The India vs France Thomas Cup semi-final will be streamed live on JioHotstar with an active subscription and also on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.
India Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: Hello!
Greetings, we’re back with another live blog, it’s India vs France, so stay tuned for all the live updates.