India Vs France: Why Lakshya Sen Not Playing Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-Final Today?

Summary of this article
Lakshya Sen ruled out of India’s semi-final vs France at the Thomas Cup Finals 2026 due to a swollen elbow after his marathon quarterfinal win
Ayush Shetty steps in for the opening singles against Christo Popov, who leads their head-to-head
Badminton Association of India say the call is precautionary, with Sanjay Mishra confirming Lakshya is under observation and being managed for a possible final return
India have been dealt a timely setback ahead of their semi-final clash against France at the Thomas Cup Finals 2026 on Saturday, 2 May at the Forum Horsens, with Lakshya Sen ruled out due to an elbow injury.
The 24-year-old, who produced one of the standout performances of the quarterfinals, is recovering from a swollen right elbow after a gruelling encounter against Chou Tien Chen.
Lakshya had shown immense resilience, saving two match points before clinching an 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 victory in a marathon contest that stretched for one hour and 28 minutes, helping India seal a dominant 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei.
With Lakshya unavailable, the responsibility shifts to rising talent Ayush Shetty, who will step in to play the opening singles against France’s Christo Popov.
The French shuttler, currently ranked world No. 4, holds the psychological edge, having beaten Shetty in their only previous meeting at the Hylo Open in 2024.
India, however, will bank on their squad depth and momentum as they chase a place in the final.
BAI Official Statement On Lakshya Sen
In an official statement, Badminton Association of India confirmed Lakshya’s absence and provided an update on his condition.
“Our men’s singles player, Lakshya Sen, will not be participating in today’s semi-final tie against France in the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026. Lakshya sustained an impact to his elbow following an intense quarterfinal match that involved multiple dives.
Following a thorough evaluation by the team’s medical staff, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to allow Lakshya adequate recovery time and ensure he is in optimal condition for the final, should India progress.
He is currently under close medical observation and receiving all necessary support. The team remains confident and optimistic about his swift recovery and return to peak form,” said Sanjay Mishra.
India will now look to navigate a tricky semi-final without one of their most reliable singles players, hoping the gamble pays off with a fully fit Lakshya potentially available for the title clash.