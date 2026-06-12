Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole Becomes 1st Player To Receive Red Card - Who's He

Mexico faced South Africa in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026
The El Tri took the lead in the ninth minute via Quiñones
Bafana Bafana's troubles heightened after Sphephelo Sithole was sent-off in the second-half
The most extensive World Cup in the history of the tournament commenced on Thursday, June 11, featuring co-host Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.
The hosts secured the first goal of the tournament when Julián Quiñones found the net in the ninth minute, capitalizing on a defensive error made by South Africa.
El Tri entered the first half with a 1-0 advantage, as Bafana Bafana struggled to pose any threat to the home team. In the second half, difficulties increased for Bafana Bafana when their defender Sphephelo Sithole received a straight red card for fouling Brian Gutierrez just outside the penalty area.
Who is Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole?
Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole was born on March 3, 1999, in Ulundi, South Africa. He made his professional debut with B-SAD in a 1–1 Primeira Liga match against Braga on July 15, 2020.
Following B-SAD's relegation from the Liga Portugal 2, Sithole signed a two-year contract with Tondela. The following year, Sithole joined Primeira Liga club Gil Vicente on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy.
Sithole was part of the Sporting CP youth academy during the 2017/18 season but never made into their senior side.
Sithole was a member of the South African team that secured third place in the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament.