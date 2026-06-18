Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both Teams Chase Maiden Win Of Campaign

Czechia will be up against South Africa in Group A match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, June 18. X/Czech Football National Team

Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group A match of FIFA World Cup 2026 between Czech Republic and South Africa at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia on Thursday, June 18. This match marks the second round of the Group stage, as both teams have already played one game each. Both Czechia and Bafana South Africa have lost their opening games to South Korea and Mexico, respectively, and will strive to get their first win under their names. The Europeans rely heavily on their physicality and set-piece ability and would enter as favorites against their African counterparts. A win against Bafana Bafana could well take them through to the knockout stage. On the other hand, after getting thrashed by the hosts, South Africa will have a lot to figure out as they take on the field in the second match, including the main challenge being keeping 11 players on the field for the entirety of the match. While their coach, Hugo Broos, could inspire some confidence in his team, the lack of quality in the roster seems to be the biggest challenge for him.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jun 2026, 08:26:35 pm IST Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Telecast/Streaming Details The Group A match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Czechia and South Africa will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

18 Jun 2026, 08:10:59 pm IST Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Georgia, United States Stadium: Atlanta Stadium Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kick-off Time: 09:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, June 18, 2026