Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Starting XIs Out For SUI Vs BIH At Los Angeles Stadium
Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash between SUI and BIH on Friday, 19 June at SoFi Stadium, currently known as Los Angeles Stadium
Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nati Face Golden Lilies At Los Angeles Stadium Jean-Christophe Bott
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash between SUI and BIH on Friday, 19 June at the SoFi Stadium, officially known as the Los Angeles Stadium. Both sides come into Matchday 2 after 1-1 draws in their opening games, Switzerland were held by Qatar despite leading through a Breel Embolo penalty, while Bosnia and Herzegovina conceded late to share points with Canada. With Group B finely poised, both teams now look to take a crucial step towards the knockout stage with a win in Los Angeles.
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Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BIH Starting XI