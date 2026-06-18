Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Starting XIs Out For SUI Vs BIH At Los Angeles Stadium

Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nati Face Golden Lilies At Los Angeles Stadium Jean-Christophe Bott

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash between SUI and BIH on Friday, 19 June at the SoFi Stadium, officially known as the Los Angeles Stadium. Both sides come into Matchday 2 after 1-1 draws in their opening games, Switzerland were held by Qatar despite leading through a Breel Embolo penalty, while Bosnia and Herzegovina conceded late to share points with Canada. With Group B finely poised, both teams now look to take a crucial step towards the knockout stage with a win in Los Angeles.

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18 Jun 2026, 11:35:47 pm IST Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BIH Starting XI OFFICIAL BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA STARTING XI! #FIFAWorldCup #BIHSUI 🇧🇦🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/LjfkSMBxKx — Bosnian Football (@BosniaNTBall) June 18, 2026

18 Jun 2026, 11:25:02 pm IST Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.