Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Top Seed Faces American Opponent In Second Round Battle

Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second-round clash between Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and United States' McCartney Kessler at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon Championships 2026, where Court No. 1 is set to host a fascinating Ladies' Singles second-round clash between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and rising star McCartney Kessler! Sabalenka arrived for the grass court Grand Slam carrying the heavy burden of recent major heartbreaks, including an Australian Open final defeat and a quarter-final exit at the French Open. But the 28-year-old washed away any initial nerves at All England Club with a business-like 6-2, 6-3 opening-round victory over Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic. Her grass-court pedigree is unquestionable as a three-time Wimbledon semifinalist (2021, 2023, 2025), yet the ultimate crown at SW19 has agonisingly eluded her. Her opponent today, world No. 57 Kessler, comes into this match following a historic, breathtaking first-round performance where the 26-year-old American achieved a rare double bagel (6-0, 6-0) against Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine in just 40 minutes. That masterclass marked Kessler's first-ever main draw victory at Wimbledon and wrote her name into the history books as the first unseeded woman to record a double-bagel at the tournament since Mary Pierce in 2003. But she remains an underdog in her rivalry with the Belarusian. In their only previous meeting, at the 2025 Indian Wells WTA 1000, Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-3. It's a new day, though. Follow Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 04:49:07 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.