Coco Gauff Vs Solana Sierra Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: American Seed Faces Argentine Challenge In Second Round Clash

Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon Championships 2026, as Coco Gauff returns to Court No. 1 with hopes of making a deeper run at the All England Club. The American seventh seed has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she has made a strong start to her latest campaign. Gauff opened her 2026 tournament with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch on Court 2, ending a four-match losing streak on grass in the process. The two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the US Open in 2023 and Roland-Garros in 2025 after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals, is still chasing a breakthrough Wimbledon run after a disappointing first-round exit last year against Dayana Yastremska. Up next, Gauff faces Argentina’s Solana Sierra in the second round, with the 22-year-old coming off a three-set win over Hungary’s Anna Bondar. While Sierra reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2025, Gauff enters the contest as the favourite, having already defeated her Argentine opponent twice this season and looking to secure a place in the third round at the Championships. Follow Coco Gauff vs Solana Sierra live updates.

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