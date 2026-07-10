Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Star Nails Swinging Serve Beyond Top Seed's Reach

The atmosphere on Centre Court is electric as the world No. 1 and defending champion, Jannik Sinner, faces the seven-time Wimbledon winner, Novak Djokovic, in what promises to be a titanic battle for a place in the final. Djokovic, fresh off his record-breaking five-hour, 15-minute marathon quarter-final against Félix Auger-Aliassime, has certainly started with intent, holding his opening service game with authority to lead 1–0 in the first set.As you noted, there are a few empty seats as the crowd settles back in following the conclusion of Alexander Zverev's straight-sets victory over Arthur Fery in the first semi-final, but the anticipation is palpable. With the winner of this match set to meet Zverev in the final, both men know exactly what is at stake.Sinner is currently serving in the second game, looking to settle into his rhythm and defend the title he captured here last year.