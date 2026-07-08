'Don't Even Talk to Them' : Why Donald Trump Is Targeting Spain at NATO Summit

Spain is the only NATO member that did not commit last year to spending 5% of GDP on defence and security by 2035, a target agreed by nearly all other member states. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Spain spent 2.1 per cent of its GDP on defence in 2025, up from 1.4 per cent in 2021, but still among the lower contributors in Europe. Madrid has also drawn Washington's ire for refusing to allow the United States to use Spanish airspace or military bases during the war with Iran earlier this year, according to Reuters.