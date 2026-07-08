UK Unveils £37Bn NATO Missile Programme Amid Russia Tensions

The Deep Precision Strike project, as reported by the BBC, announced by Downing Street on Wednesday, is designed to hit targets up to nearly 200 miles away with pinpoint accuracy, with a potential extended range of up to 1,250 miles. The weapon is billed as among NATO's most advanced, though it is not expected to be operational until the 2030s. Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened around a dozen allied leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the programme, describing the UK-led initiative as a step towards keeping NATO safe for years to come and building a stronger, more European alliance.