Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announced New Chief Of Staff

Morgan McSweeney, the Labour Party's former campaign director who masterminded July's general election landslide for the party, will replace Gray as the new chief of staff.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer | Photo: AP
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday named a new chief of staff after a high-profile resignation amid a wider shake-up of his top team at 10 Downing Street to mark his Labour Party government's first 100 days in office.

Sue Gray, previously a top civil servant appointed by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s to investigate the partygate scandal of COVID lockdown law breaching parties within the then Tory government, resigned as Starmer’s top aide saying the “intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change".

She was referring to weeks of media revelations and controversies surrounding her role, including her salary package of GBP 170,000 being GBP 3,000 more than the Prime Minister being leaked to the BBC.

"It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the prime minister in my new role," said Gray, who has been demoted to a part-time role as Starmer’s envoy for nations and regions.

Who Is New Chief Of Staff At Downing Street?

Morgan McSweeney, the Labour Party's former campaign director who masterminded July's general election landslide for the party, will replace Gray as the new chief of staff.

His appointment comes alongside political director Vidhya Alakeson and director of government relations Jill Cuthbertson being promoted to deputy chiefs of staff. Nin Pandit, the director of the Downing Street policy unit until now, has been appointed principal private secretary to Starmer, while former journalist James Lyons will join to head up a new strategic communications team.

“I’m really pleased to be able to bring in such talented and experienced individuals into my team. This shows my absolute determination to deliver the change the country voted for,” said Starmer in a statement.

He thanked his outgoing chief for "all the support", both in Opposition and government and her work to prepare Labour for government.

"Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work," he added.

According to media reports, junior staff at Downing Street were disgruntled and some had resorted to leaks to the media at a time when Starmer and the Cabinet were battling allegations of accepting “freebies” of clothes and hospitality from wealthy party donors.

"In fewer than 100 days Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government has been thrown into chaos – he has lost his chief of staff who has been at the centre of the scandal the Labour Party has been engulfed by," a Conservative Party spokesperson reacted.

Meanwhile, in a statement to mark the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, Starmer said the UK must “unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country”.

“As a father, a husband, a son, a brother – meeting the families of those who lost their loved ones last week was unimaginable. Their grief and pain are ours, and it is shared in homes across the land. A year on, that collective grief has not diminished or waned,” he said.

He added: “We must never look the other way in the face of hate. We must also not look the other way as civilians bear the ongoing dire consequences of this conflict in the Middle East. I reiterate my call for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, and for the removal of all restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honour those we lost, and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East.”

