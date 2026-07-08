US Lawmakers Eye Curbs on Chinese AI as Tech Rivalry Deepens

Analysts and officials, however, say curbing adoption will be legally and practically difficult. Since Chinese open-source models are freely available online, an outright ban could run into First Amendment protections around speech, according to Kyle Chan of the Brookings Institution. Daniel Remler of the Center for a New American Security said the administration may also worry that action against Chinese models could harm start-ups that rely on them or dampen broader support for open-source AI. Both analysts suggested procurement rules discouraging companies that do business with the government from using Chinese AI, alongside publishing findings about associated security risks, as more workable approaches. Andy Ogles, chairman of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection, warned that if the US failed to act, Chinese models risked becoming the default foundation of the global digital economy, with censorship and stripped-out safety guardrails built in from the ground up.