China Sanctions 10 U.S. Firms Over Pentagon Blacklist

China has imposed sanctions on 10 U.S. companies in response to their inclusion on the Pentagon’s blacklist of entities supporting the American military.
The sanctioned firms are mainly from defence, aerospace, and advanced technology sectors with significant ties to the U.S. armed forces.
The move highlights the continuing economic and technological rivalry between the U.S. and China, with both sides engaging in tit-for-tat restrictions.
In a sharp retaliatory move, China on Thursday announced sanctions against 10 major U.S. companies after they were added to the Pentagon’s blacklist of entities linked to the American military-industrial complex.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued a strongly worded statement accusing the sanctioned firms of activities that “seriously threaten China’s national security and sovereignty.” The companies, primarily involved in defence manufacturing, aerospace, advanced electronics, and dual-use technologies, have now been placed under strict restrictions. Chinese individuals and entities are prohibited from engaging in any trade, investment, or technical cooperation with them.
This latest escalation marks another chapter in the intensifying U.S.-China strategic competition. The Pentagon’s entity list has long been used by Washington to target Chinese firms suspected of supporting military modernisation in China. Beijing has consistently criticised the list as an instrument of “long-arm jurisdiction” and economic bullying.
Among the sanctioned U.S. firms are several well-known names in the defence and technology sectors. While the Ministry of Commerce did not release the full list publicly, sources indicate that companies specialising in semiconductors, avionics, radar systems, and satellite technology are included. These firms have significant contracts with the U.S. Department of Defence.
Analysts say the sanctions are largely symbolic but carry important signalling value. They demonstrate China’s willingness to hit back in areas where it has leverage. However, experts also note that the real impact may be limited since many of these companies already have restricted access to the Chinese market due to existing export controls and national security reviews.
The move comes at a time when both countries are engaged in delicate negotiations on multiple fronts, including trade, technology transfer, and regional security issues. The sanctions are likely to further strain bilateral economic ties and disrupt global supply chains in critical sectors such as aerospace and advanced manufacturing.
This tit-for-tat action reflects the new normal in U.S.-China relations, a mix of strategic competition and selective cooperation. The technology war between the two powers has already led to significant shifts in global supply chains, with many companies diversifying away from over-reliance on either market.
For the sanctioned U.S. firms, the immediate effect may be reputational damage and potential loss of future business opportunities in China and countries aligned with Beijing. On the other hand, China’s move could accelerate efforts in Washington to decouple from Chinese supply chains in sensitive technologies.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that Beijing remains open to dialogue but will not hesitate to defend its core interests. “China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights,” a spokesperson said.
As the economic and technological rivalry between the U.S. and China intensifies, such sanctions are expected to become more frequent. Global businesses are closely watching these developments, as any further escalation could have far-reaching consequences for international trade, investment, and innovation.
The latest sanctions add to a growing list of measures both sides have imposed on each other since 2018, when the trade war first erupted. While complete economic decoupling remains unlikely, the relationship is clearly entering a phase of managed competition with limited trust.