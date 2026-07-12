IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: India Look To Build On Overnight Lead Against Timid England At Lord's

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IND-W Vs ENG-W Highlights, One-Off Test Day 3: Follow the play-by-play updates of the second day of play between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 12

ind-w vs eng-w Rothesay Test match day 1 Cricket highlights-Jemimah Rodrigues
India's Jemimah Rodrigues is bowled by England's Issy Wong, not pictured, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
Hello and welcome to the day 3 coverage of the India women vs England women, One-off Test match, to be played on Sunday, July 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground. The visitors have built an overnight lead of 269 and have nine wickets in hand against a timid England bowling attack. The hosts will bid farewell to yet another of their stalwarts in Heather Knight who announced her international retirement. Follow the play-by-play updates of the second day of play between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 12
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IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Heather Knight Retirement

Heather Knight, the former captain of the England cricket team, has declared her retirement from international cricket. At the age of 35, Knight follows batter Tammy Beaumont in retiring from the England team, coinciding with the conclusion of the current Test match against India at Lord's.

IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

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