IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: India Look To Build On Overnight Lead Against Timid England At Lord's

IND-W Vs ENG-W Highlights, One-Off Test Day 3: Follow the play-by-play updates of the second day of play between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 12

India's Jemimah Rodrigues is bowled by England's Issy Wong, not pictured, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues is bowled by England's Issy Wong, not pictured, during day one of the first Women's Rothesay Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Hello and welcome to the day 3 coverage of the India women vs England women, One-off Test match, to be played on Sunday, July 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground. The visitors have built an overnight lead of 269 and have nine wickets in hand against a timid England bowling attack. The hosts will bid farewell to yet another of their stalwarts in Heather Knight who announced her international retirement. Follow the play-by-play updates of the second day of play between India and England at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 12

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jul 2026, 02:50:31 pm IST IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: Heather Knight Retirement Heather Knight, the former captain of the England cricket team, has declared her retirement from international cricket. At the age of 35, Knight follows batter Tammy Beaumont in retiring from the England team, coinciding with the conclusion of the current Test match against India at Lord's.