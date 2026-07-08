NATO’s Turkey Summit Explained: Trump Pushes Europe To Take More Defence Responsibility

NATO leaders meet in Turkey as Trump pushes European allies to take greater responsibility for defence.
Defence spending, Ukraine support and US troop commitments are the main issues shaping the summit.
The US-Iran conflict adds fresh pressure as allies debate NATO’s role and unity.
NATO leaders are meeting in Turkey at a defining moment for the alliance, with President Donald Trump pushing European members to spend more on defence while reassessing Washington’s long-standing security role in Europe. The summit in Ankara is expected to address how the 32-member alliance manages a changing division of responsibilities between the United States and its European allies.
The two-day meeting comes as NATO focuses on defence spending, continued support for Ukraine and the future of US military commitments in Europe. The summit is also unfolding amid wider security tensions after the US-Iran confrontation, adding another layer of uncertainty for allies already debating NATO’s future role. The summit is being organised around the theme of a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, while the Trump administration has called for a reset towards what it describes as “NATO 3.0”.
According to the Associated Press (AP), NATO summits are usually moments when member countries reaffirm their collective commitment to each other’s security. This year’s gathering, however, takes place as the transatlantic relationship faces renewed questions over how much responsibility Washington will continue to shoulder for European defence.
Ankara summit comes under heavy security
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting the summit at his Bestepe Presidential Compound on the western edge of Ankara. A new airport, converted from a former military airfield, has been prepared specifically to host NATO leaders.
Security arrangements around the Turkish capital have been extensive. Air defences are on alert, tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed, nearby neighbourhoods have been closed to traffic and public gatherings have been banned. The Turkish Journalists Association said more than a dozen people, including two journalists, were detained during security sweeps ahead of the summit.
Erdogan is scheduled to host a dinner for NATO leaders on Tuesday evening in the compound’s “Winter Garden”. Officials from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will join NATO partners, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.
Alongside the main gathering, foreign ministers will hold a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, defence ministers will meet their Indo-Pacific counterparts and NATO officials will hold a separate discussion with representatives from Gulf Arab countries. Trump is also scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
NATO leaders themselves will hold a single working session on Wednesday morning. According to AP, the meeting is expected to conclude with a short statement summarising the outcome of the discussions.
Defence spending, Ukraine and military production dominate agenda
Defence spending is the main official issue at the summit, reflecting a long-running disagreement between Washington and several European allies.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has highlighted a 20 per cent annual increase in defence spending by European allies and Canada in 2025. However, the rise is unlikely to satisfy the Trump administration, which has repeatedly argued that European members must contribute more to the alliance’s military needs. The increase comes as NATO allies work towards a new defence investment commitment that raises spending beyond the previous 2 per cent benchmark.
The 2026 US military budget is set at $901 billion, or around 3.3 per cent of GDP.
The debate is also shifting from spending targets to military capability. AP reported that NATO wants to highlight how billions of dollars being allocated by governments are being converted into new military equipment designed for modern warfare.
A defence industry forum on the sidelines of the summit will bring together NATO and partner officials with industry leaders as allies seek to expand weapons production and encourage innovation in new military technologies.
Discussions are expected to focus on maintaining support for Ukraine while NATO members strengthen their own defence capabilities.
US troop review and Iran fallout test alliance unity
The most difficult discussions may come from issues outside the formal agenda, particularly the future of US forces in Europe and the consequences of Washington’s confrontation with Iran.
European allies are seeking clarity after Trump repeatedly raised the possibility of reducing American troop numbers on the continent. Ahead of the summit, the Pentagon announced a six-month review of the US military presence in Europe.
According to AP, the review will examine two issues: how much progress Europe is making in defending itself and whether the United States has sufficient access to military bases and airspace in allied countries.
The question of base access has become more sensitive after some NATO countries resisted allowing US forces to use their facilities for attacks against Iran. Ahead of the summit, Trump criticised major European allies including Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain over their reluctance.
“We don’t need their money — we don’t need anything,” he said. “I just want loyalty.”
The dispute follows a wider escalation between Washington and Tehran after US strikes on Iranian targets triggered Iranian missile and drone attacks on American facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. The exchange heightened fears that the confrontation could expand beyond the immediate battlefield and draw in countries with regional security ties to Washington.
The developments also renewed concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. Prolonged instability in the region could add further pressure to countries already dealing with the economic effects of the war in Ukraine.
NATO itself played no active role in the Iran conflict. AP noted that the alliance has no overarching agreement with the United States on the shared use of military bases and airspace for such operations, although individual members have their own arrangements with Washington.
The disagreement has also raised questions over Trump’s use of the word “loyalty” in relation to NATO allies.
Under Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty, members commit to collective defence — the principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all. This collective defence commitment remains the foundation of the alliance.
According to AP, that commitment is central to everything NATO does. What additional meaning Trump attaches to loyalty beyond those treaty obligations remains unclear.
The Ankara summit is therefore not only about budgets, troop numbers or military planning. It is also about defining what “NATO 3.0” means in practice.
The outcome will help determine how NATO balances a larger European defence role with continued US involvement in the alliance’s security structure.