NATO’s Turkey Summit Explained: Trump Pushes Europe To Take More Defence Responsibility

The two-day meeting comes as NATO focuses on defence spending, continued support for Ukraine and the future of US military commitments in Europe. The summit is also unfolding amid wider security tensions after the US-Iran confrontation, adding another layer of uncertainty for allies already debating NATO’s future role. The summit is being organised around the theme of a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, while the Trump administration has called for a reset towards what it describes as “NATO 3.0”.