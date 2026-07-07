NATO To Unveil Billions In Defence Projects As Trump Demands Greater Allied Commitment

NATO leaders will unveil tens of billions of dollars in new defence contracts at the alliance's summit in Ankara to demonstrate increased military investment and capability.
The summit will focus on boosting Europe's defence role.
Discussions include new military projects, surveillance aircraft, and long-term plans to strengthen NATO's deterrence capabilities.
NATO leaders are set to unveil billions of dollars' worth of new military projects on Tuesday as the alliance seeks to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that members are increasing defence spending and translating investment into military capability ahead of the two-day summit in Ankara.
He had previously complained that the US "spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit."
Seemingly referring to NATO's 2025 defence expenditure figures, Trump claimed the United States spent "$999 billion" compared with "$44.3 billion" by Poland, adding, "Others, including Germany, are much lower." NATO's 2025 estimate puts US defence spending at approximately $980 billion.
On Tuesday, NATO is expected to give a "big reveal."
The announcements come weeks after Rutte presented Trump with a chart dubbed "The Trump Trillion", highlighting $1.2 trillion in defence spending by European allies and Canada since 2017 in an effort to address US concerns over burden-sharing.
Trump has also been upset that NATO did not militarily support US and Israel's in war against Iran. "We don't need their money — we don't need anything," Trump had said. "I just want loyalty."
Among the projects expected to be unveiled is a contract to replace NATO's ageing fleet of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance aircraft, which are around 50 years old. Other initiatives will be financed through the European Union's defence loan programme, which can raise up to $170 billion on capital markets.
"We need to ensure that we are translating our economic might into military capabilities, putting the cash to work from defense plans to drones, from money to missiles and interceptors," Rutte said.
The summit will also be overshadowed by tensions over Turkey's defence ties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United States not to resume sales of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, saying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "calls openly for the annihilation of Israel."
Turkey was removed from the F-35 programme in 2019 after acquiring Russian S-400 missile defence systems, although Trump has indicated the aircraft sales could resume.
Netanyahu warned that supplying Turkey with F-35s would "upset the power balance in the Middle East, which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also, I think, by America's posture in the Middle East."
The summit is expected to focus on increasing Europe's defence capabilities as Washington pushes allies to assume greater responsibility for regional security while the United States shifts its strategic focus toward China and the Indo-Pacific.
The Pentagon's vision for "NATO 3.0" calls for Europe to take the lead in defending the continent, but several allies continue to face political and economic challenges in raising military spending despite growing concerns over Russia's military activities and the war in Ukraine.
(with inputs from Independent)