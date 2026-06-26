How Trump’s Iran War Put Italy’s Ties With Washington and Tehran Under Strain

Trump and Meloni’s relationship shifted from close political alignment to public disagreements over popularity and the Iran conflict
Italy rejected claims that its airbases supported US strikes on Iran, maintaining it only allowed logistical and technical operations
NATO chief Mark Rutte’s comments complicated Rome’s ties with both Washington and Tehran and exposed wider European divisions over US policy
After efforts to normalise bilateral ties, the leaders of Italy and the United States (US) appear to be struggling to maintain alignment, with differences only becoming more pronounced.
Just days after US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leveled blame on the “popularity context”, the NATO chief has now drawn Italy into the US-Iran war through his remarks, adding strain to Rome’s relationship with Washington while also complicating its ties with Tehran.
The two leaders started strong, with Meloni being the only European leader to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Soon after the trade war had ensued and the Trump administration had announced 20 percent tariffs on EU goods, Meloni visited the US in April last year for dialogue with the US President, where the two leaders thoroughly praised each other.
Meloni, widely seen as a right-wing leader, appeared to have shared ideological common ground with Trump. During their meeting last year, Trump described her as a "very special person" and "a friend" who "has taken Europe by storm", while Meloni said both leaders were united in their opposition to "woke" ideology.
Standing alongside the US president, Meloni said, "I want to thank President Trump for having accepted an invitation to pay an official visit to Rome in the near future and consider the possibility, on that occasion, to meet also with Europe."
Before the meeting, she had also criticised US tariffs as "wrong". However, during her White House meeting with Trump, she said her objective was to make the West "stronger".
The relationship was breezy till the 52nd G7 Summit in eastern France, which was held from June 15 to 17, 2026. The two leaders attended the summit, alongside heads of state from France, UK, Canada, Japan and Germany.
Trump and Meloni engaged in conversation and were photographed multiple times, including during a moment when the two appeared engaged in conversation on a small sofa, with Meloni smiling as they spoke.
However, things took a turn soon after when Trump, in an interview with Italy's La7 TV said, "She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her." adding that "She's probably happy I spoke to her."
Soon after, Meloni responded with a video, calling Trump’s claims as unfounded.
Reacting in total disbelief in an address to her seven million followers on Instagram, Meloni stated that she was "frankly stunned."
Meloni said she does not know why the US president behaves this way towards allies. "I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US - [enemies] whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with."
"But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."
Trump reiterated his claims in his post on Truth Social, saying that Meloni asked, “over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” adding that the Italian PM was doing poorly in Italy with “her level of popularity.”
He added that this was “possibly” because she turned down the United States of America “when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!).”
Trump also suggested that after the US had “defeated” Iran militarily, Meloni now wanted to restore ties in an attempt to improve her “numbers.”
Meloni responded on Instagram, writing: "President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless."
"As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," she said. "My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”
However, on Tuesday, Meloni signalled a softer tone, saying relations with the United States should return to normal.
“I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute,” she said.
However, a fresh controversy emerged on Friday after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, in an interview with Fox News discussing organisation's support during the war with Iran, said that 500 US aircraft had operated from bases in Italy during Operation Epic Fury.
Italy has maintained that it stayed out of the conflict and only permitted logistical and technical operations at US military bases on Italian territory.
Meloni pushed back against Rutte’s remarks, accusing him of creating the impression that Italy had enabled direct strikes on Iran in an effort to portray NATO as playing a larger role in the conflict.
"In his — let's call it enthusiastic — account, the secretary-general has lumped together things that are actually quite different from one another, confusing the types of authorised flights," Meloni told reporters during a Franco-Italian summit in southern France, as per Politico.
"We did not participate in the conflict with Iran. By the way, if we had participated in the Iran conflict, there would be no explanation for this disappointment that the US president keeps reiterating very often," Meloni added.
Following Meloni’s remarks, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to reiterate Rome’s position.
In a post on X, Tajani wrote, “Italy has never taken part in any military action against Iran and never authorised the use of its airbases against strike on them.”
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto also challenged Rutte’s claims, particularly regarding the scale of US air activity through Italy.
In a post on X, Crosetto said, “The number of flights in transit at Sigonella and Aviano during the Epic Fury period was far lower than the number of flights in transit in the years 2019-2025.”
Beyond Italy
Trump’s approach to the Iran war has drawn criticism from several European leaders and political figures, exposing wider tensions over US foreign policy with the continent.
Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticised Trump over his comments on UK and allied forces in Afghanistan, while diplomats say European leaders have adopted a firmer stance since the US threatened Greenland earlier this year.
In France, Marine Le Pen described Trump’s foreign policy goals in relation to Iran as “erratic”, and party president Jordan Bardella warned against what he called a return to “imperial ambitions”, pointing to US actions in Greenland and Venezuela.
In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned both Iran’s resilience and Washington’s strategy, saying: "The Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either," during a school visit in Marsberg in his home region of Sauerland.
"A whole nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership." The remarks triggered a sharp response from Trump, who called Merz an “ineffectual” leader and accused him of interfering in US efforts against Iran.