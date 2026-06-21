'We'll Hit Harder': Trump Threatens Iran Again As High-Stakes Peace Talks Open In Switzerland

US-Iran talks begin in Switzerland amid hopes for regional de-escalation.
Trump warns Iran of renewed strikes over Hezbollah activities.
Tehran seeks sanctions relief and progress on Lebanon conflict.
US and Iranian negotiators opened landmark technical talks at the Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne on Sunday. US Vice President JD Vance is leading the American delegation, describing the gathering as a historic opportunity to reset bilateral relations.
Vance said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was committed to securing a full regional ceasefire. "Never before has the Iranian and American leadership met at such a high level," Vance said, in remarks reported by Economic Times.
The Vice President explicitly outlined a conditional yet sweeping roadmap authorised by the White House, charting a path toward comprehensive reconciliation if Tehran addresses core international security concerns.
While the Vice President focused on diplomacy, Trump issued severe warnings on Truth Social.
Trump Threatens Renewed Strikes
The US leader said the military could resume strikes against Iran if the country does not restrain its Hezbollah proxy forces in Lebanon.
The president's warnings target Iranian support for Hezbollah amid regional escalations. The US military struck Iran last week.
"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote. "If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"
Despite the president's threats, Vance maintained a diplomatic tone regarding the meetings.
"This is a historic meeting... to turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand," Vance said. He also said the talks could help reshape broader regional dynamics if both sides commit to de-escalation.
Tehran Demands Economic Relief
Iran demands a complete halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon before engaging in substantive discussions about its nuclear programme.
Iranian officials insist the US must deliver economic benefits promised in earlier agreements. Tehran accuses Washington of failing to stop the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Complicating the negotiations, Iran has reimposed shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. The move backtracks on a recent memorandum of understanding designed to ease maritime passage through the strategic trade route. Iran has linked its broader cooperation to progress on both the Lebanon conflict and economic concessions under the agreement, making them central sticking points in the negotiations.