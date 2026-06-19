Iran Imposes Strait of Hormuz Transit Rules Following US Pact

"With reference to the signing of the Islamabad MOU and the issuance of directives by the authorities, all applicants intending to passage through the Strait of Hormuz are hereby informed that during the period specified in the MOU, vessels that submit their passing requests to the PGSA in compliance with the following points will be cleared for passage promptly. Official Website for submitting passage requests: PGSA.ir. Email for follow-up inquiries: info@PGSA.ir," the PGSA posted on X.