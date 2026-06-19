Iran to Waive Hormuz Fees During 60-Day Window, Plans to Impose Charges Thereafter

Iran waives Strait of Hormuz transit fees during 60-day talks.
Tehran says Hormuz charges will begin after negotiation period.
Hormuz handles around 20% of global oil and LNG exports.
Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority has said it will waive planned transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day negotiation period outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States this week, while making clear that charges will be introduced once that window expires, Times of Israel reported.
Under the interim arrangement, fees for security, safety, environmental services and related insurance will not be collected while the agreement is in force. However, vessels seeking passage must submit transit requests at least 48 hours before arrival, and are required to coordinate routes and transit times in advance due to mine-affected areas and to ensure safe navigation.
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf confirmed in an interview aired on Iranian state television that fees would begin after the 60-day period concludes. "We have responsibility and sovereignty over there. Naturally, there are services there and in return, there is a fee for this work," he was quoted by Gulf News. Iran has not yet disclosed the fee structure, the precise implementation date or which categories of vessels would be affected.
The announcement underscores one of the central tensions in the US-Iran memorandum. Washington has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will be "permanently toll-free" under the deal, while Tehran has consistently framed its role over the waterway in terms of sovereign maritime services for which payment is legitimate. That divergence — with the US describing the arrangement as a return to free passage and Iran treating it as a temporary fee waiver — points to a significant unresolved issue that negotiators will need to address during the 60-day talks.
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and normally carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. Any changes to transit regulations or costs in the waterway are closely tracked by international energy markets and shipping operators.