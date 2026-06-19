Iran to Waive Hormuz Fees During 60-Day Window, Plans to Impose Charges Thereafter

The announcement underscores one of the central tensions in the US-Iran memorandum. Washington has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz will be "permanently toll-free" under the deal, while Tehran has consistently framed its role over the waterway in terms of sovereign maritime services for which payment is legitimate. That divergence — with the US describing the arrangement as a return to free passage and Iran treating it as a temporary fee waiver — points to a significant unresolved issue that negotiators will need to address during the 60-day talks.