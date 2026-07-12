Cloudburst Causes Flash Floods In Pahalgam, No Casualties Reported

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.



The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream in Awoora.



The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places, they said, adding, several houses in the area were also affected.