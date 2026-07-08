Flash Floods Disrupt Road Connectivity in Himachal's Rampur Subdivision

A rise in water level following the floods damaged a temporary bridge over the Ganvi khad stream, blocking the link roads to the twin panchayats of Kyao and Kut and causing significant hardship to the local population.
Videos of stranded commuters on both sides of the stream and locals making efforts to restore the path by removing the stones have gone viral on social media.
Heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Samej khad stream area on Tuesday evening had triggered a flash flood in the stream.
The strong currents submerged the road at several points, disrupting traffic in multiple locations and causing major difficulties for commuters.
The weather office said Jatton Barrage in Sirmaur district received 70.5 mm of rain since Tuesday evening while Murari Devi received 50 mm, Dharamshala 46.3 mm, Neri 38.5 mm, Palampur 32.8 mm, Sundernagar 27.2 mm and Bilaspur 20 mm.