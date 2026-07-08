Tigress Known for Straying into Human Habitats Captured, Released in Pench Reserve

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PTI
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A tigress known for straying into human settlements and killing cattle has been safely captured and released into the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said

Tigress Known for Straying into Human Habitats Captured, Released in Pench Reserve
Tigress Known for Straying into Human Habitats Captured, Released in Pench Reserve

The release was conducted with care on Tuesday to ensure the smooth transition of the tigress, named TUI-21, back into her natural environment, far from human settlements, they said.

The operation was necessitated by the observed behavioural patterns of the tigress, specifically her recurring tendency to stray into human-dominated landscapes, coupled with a documented history of cattle kills, a release by PTR said.

This prompted intervention by the authorities to prevent any potential human attack. The big cat was subsequently captured in the Usripar beat of the Pauni range on Tuesday.

Following a comprehensive medical examination, the tigress was released into the core area of the Sillari range in Pench, the release said.

The operation was conducted in strict accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol, ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and public safety, it added.

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