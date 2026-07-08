Police Shoot Dead Baruipur Gang-Rape Accused in Encounter

A mob lynched a suspect, Indrajit Mondal, on suspicion of involvement hours after the body was found. However, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said police found him to be innocent. "The youth killed in the mob lynching, Indrajit Mondal, was also innocent. This is what the police told me; these are not my words. He [Mondal] will also get justice. I have met his family members also," Adhikari said.