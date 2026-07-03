Sikkim, Bengal CMs Hold Talks to Boost Connectivity, Development

Tamang congratulated Adhikari on assuming office and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure before the two leaders discussed a series of long-pending issues affecting both states on Thursday, it said.
Among the major decisions was the approval for the establishment of Suswastha Bhawan Sikkim at the SNT Complex in Siliguri. The proposed facility will provide accommodation and essential support to patients from Sikkim and their attendants undergoing medical treatment in Siliguri. The West Bengal CM also directed the concerned department to issue the necessary permissions for the project.
The West Bengal government agreed to double the countersignature permit quota for Sikkim-registered taxis operating in West Bengal from 3,000 to 6,000. The decision is expected to significantly benefit taxi operators while improving passenger movement and connectivity between Sikkim and Siliguri.
The two chief ministers also reviewed the aftermath of the devastating 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which led to heavy sediment deposition along the Teesta river and caused extensive damage to National Highway-10. Both governments agreed to jointly pursue scientific sediment management through dredging of the Teesta to help restore and safeguard the vital transport corridor, the statement added.