Oppn Shying Away from Education Debate Due to Exam Scams in States They Rule, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Opposition of shying away from discussions on education and examination reforms because then these parties will have to answer for paper leak scandals in states ruled by them.
Defending the Narendra Modi government's record, Fadnavis said the Union education budget had increased from about Rs 8,000 crore during the previous Congress-led UPA government to Rs 1.39 lakh crore now.
The Centre had expanded premier institutions such as IITs and AIIMS, increased the number of seats, and created more opportunities in medical, engineering and management education, Fadnavis pointed out.
"The Opposition does not have the courage to debate education because it will have to explain paper leaks in Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Every scam during their governments will come out, and that is why they do not want a discussion," he said.
Referring to the student agitation and the protest called by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, Fadnavis alleged that Maharashtra's biggest Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam took place when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister.
"The biggest TET scam in the state's history happened during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure. It was not just a paper leak. Even candidates who had failed were made to pass. Ministers in that government also faced allegations," he said.
Fadnavis said his government had detected irregularities before a subsequent TET examination and acted against those involved.
"We detected irregularities before the examination was held and took action against those responsible. Those who are hiding their own record should stop pointing fingers at others," the Chief Minister said.
Responding to allegations against Mumbai police over a viral video involving an officer threatening to book protesting students in false drug cases, Fadnavis said, "The police official is completely wrong. We condemn it. Immediate action has been taken against the police officer and the matter is being investigated." The CM also said videos had surfaced showing policemen being assaulted during the agitation.
"Some people were pelting stones and attacking policemen. They were not there to fight for students' demands but to create anarchy by taking advantage of the protest. The organisers should keep such elements away," he said.
Targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT), Fadnavis alleged it was attempting to use the agitation for political revival.
"They are only trying to regain their lost political ground through this agitation," he said.
Commenting on celebrities joining the protests, Fadnavis said some celebrities may have joined with good intentions. while some are trying to gain popularity by riding on the students' movement and making reels.
Taking a swipe at Raj Thackeray's remark describing Modi- Sharad Pawar meeting as "Jantar Mantar", Fadnavis said, "Ever since the distance between Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar increased, they seem to see conspiracies everywhere."