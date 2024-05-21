Sharadchandra Govindrao Pawar, is a prominent Indian politician known for his extensive career in Maharashtra politics and his contributions to national politics. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for four terms and held several significant positions in the Union Council of Ministers. Pawar is also the founder and former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was established in 1999 after parting ways with the Indian National Congress. His political journey has been marked by achievements and controversies, making him a prominent figure in Indian politics.

Born in Baramati, Maharashtra, Pawar hails from the influential Pawar Family and has been a critical figure in Maharashtra politics for decades. His family includes notable politicians like his daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, grandnephew Rohit Rajendra Pawar, and other extended family members, who have contributed significantly to the political landscape of Maharashtra.

Beyond politics, Pawar has been actively involved in sports administration, serving as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and later as the president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. His contributions to sports extend to various other associations, including the Maharashtra Wrestling Association, Maharashtra Kabbadi Association, Maharashtra Kho Kho Association, and Maharashtra Olympics Association.

Education has also been a focus of Pawar's initiatives. In 1972, he founded "Vidya Pratishthan," an organization dedicated to catering to the educational needs of rural communities. This initiative has established schools and colleges specializing in information technology, biotechnology, and other fields in Baramati and other locations.

Pawar's political career began early, with his involvement in student politics during college. He joined the Congress party and rose through the ranks, becoming a key figure in Maharashtra politics under the mentorship of Yashwantrao Chavan. His early years saw him serve as the MLA for the Baramati constituency and take on roles in the state cabinet, including Minister of Industry and Labour.

The late 1970s and early 1980s were marked by significant political developments, including Pawar's term as the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the age of 38. He formed a coalition government with the Janata Party, showcasing his political acumen and leadership abilities. However, political dynamics shifted, leading to his return to Congress (I) and subsequent roles as Chief Minister again in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Pawar's national prominence grew as Minister of Defence in the Cabinet of P.V. Narasimha Rao and later as Minister of Agriculture in the Cabinet of Manmohan Singh. He faced challenges and controversies during his stint as Agriculture Minister, including issues related to wheat imports, agricultural produce prices, and farmer suicides. Despite these challenges, Pawar remained a significant figure in national politics.

In 1999, he co-founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after differences with the Congress leadership. The NCP became a crucial player in Maharashtra politics, often forming alliances with other parties to gain power in the state. Pawar's leadership of the NCP saw both successes and internal challenges, including the 2023 rebellion led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, which caused a split in the party.

Pawar has been recognized for his contributions throughout his career, receiving accolades such as the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2017. Despite announcing his intention to step down from active politics in 2023, citing the need for new leadership, he rescinded this decision due to strong sentiments from party workers and leaders.