Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar released its first list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati constituency.
Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas.
The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.
NCP(SP) is a part of the opposition alliance in the state -- Maha Vikas Aghadi -- which also consists of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.
Full List Of NCP(SP) Candidates For Maharashtra Polls
(This list will be updated as and when candidates are announced)
Islampur - Jayant Patil
Katol - Anil Deshmukh
Ghansawangi - Rajesh Tope
Karad North - Balasaheb Patil
Mumbra-Kalwa - Jitendra Avhad
Koregaon - Shashikant Shinde
Basmath - Jayprakash Dandegaokar
Jalgaon Rural - Gulabrao Devkar
Indapur - Harshvardhan Patik
Rahuri - Prajakt Tanpure
Shirur - Ashok Pawar
Shirala - Mansingh Naik
Vikramgad - Sunil Bhusara
Karjat Jamkhed - Rohit Pawar
Ahmedpur - Vinayak Patil
Sindkhed Raja - Rajendra Shingane
Udgir - Sudhakar Bhalerao
Bhokardan - Chandrakanth Danve
Tumsar - Charan Waghmare
Kinwat - Pradeep Naik
Jintur - Vijay Bhamble
Kaij - Prithviraj Sathe
Belapur - Sandeep Naik
Vadgaon Sheri - Bapusaheb Pathare
Jamner - Dilip Khodpe
Muktainagar - Rohini Khadse
Murtizapur - Samrat Dongerdive
Nagpur East - Duneshwar Pethe
Tirora - Ravikant Bopche
Aheri - Bhagyashree Atram
Badnapur - Roopkumar (Bablu) Chaudhary
Murbad - Subhash Pawar
Ghatkopar East - Rakhi Jadhav
Ambegaon - Devdutt Nikam
Baramati - Yugendra Pawar
Hadapsar - Prashant Jagtap
Kopargaon - Sandip Varne
Shevgaon - Pratap Dhakne
Parner - Rani Lanke
Ashti - Mehboob Sheikh
Karmala - Narayan Patil
Solapur City North - Mahesh Kothe
Chiplun - Prashant Yadav
Kagal - Samarjit Ghatge
Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal - Rohit RR Patil