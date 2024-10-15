Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule

With no party able to form a government, President's rule was imposed in the state. In an early morning development on November 23, 2019, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister. Both resigned on November 26, ahead of a floor test. Two days later, on November 28, 2019, a new alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- was formed by Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray becoming chief minister.