Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in UAE this October.
Matches set for Sharjah (T20Is) and Abu Dhabi (ODIs) following the Asia Cup.
Both ACB and BCB CEOs highlight strong ties and competitive preparation.
Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the conclusion of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup. The T20I series will be played on October 2, 3 and 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs are scheduled for October 8, 11 and 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Confirming the development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed pride in hosting their Asian rivals on neutral turf.
“We are proud to host Bangladesh in this highly anticipated series. This tour highlights the strength of our partnership and our joint commitment to delivering world-class cricket experiences, even in neutral venues. Fans can look forward to exciting matches and top-level competition,” said ACB CEO Naseeb Khan in a statement.
Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in Group B of the upcoming Asia Cup, alongside Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. The two sides will clash in Abu Dhabi on September 16 as part of the tournament. Group A features India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours, with the finalists meeting in Dubai on September 28.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also welcomed the tour, highlighting its significance as preparation and as a reflection of the boards’ strong ties.
“We look forward to taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a competitive and exciting white-ball series in the UAE. This tour not only presents valuable competition following the Asia Cup but also reflects the mutual respect and strong relationship between our two cricket boards,” said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
He further extended gratitude to ACB for hosting the series. “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting the series and for their continued spirit of collaboration,” Chowdhury added.