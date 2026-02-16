Afghanistan Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghans Eyeing Maiden Win; Emiratis Seek Super 8 Spot

Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli and Ibrahim Zadran in action against West Indies on January 19, 2026. | Photo: X/ACBofficials

Good Morning Cricket fans. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fever has spread all across the country and today it is time for a very important Group D game between Asian rivals Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The result of this match will decided where both the teams are headed after the Group stages. While Afghanistan are shockingly yet to win a game in the tournament, UAE are above the Afghans, having won won their 2nd T20 World Cup match against Canada by 5 wickets after losing to New Zealand in their opener. Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost back-to-back games against New Zealand (5 wickets) and South Africa (4 runs) after two super overs. If Rashid Khan and co lose today's game, then they will be officially out of the tournament and that means they must win all 2 points today, whereas the Emiratis need a win to strengthen their chances for the Super 8 stage. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more from this match.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Feb 2026, 10:14:10 am IST Afghanistan Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In India Vs Pakistan Match? Suryakumar Yadav's team India absolutely crushed Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan by a massive margin of 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 77 paved the way for India to set up a target of 176 runs. In response, Pakistan lasted for just 18 overs as they were bowled out for 114 with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy picking 2 wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma scalped 1 each. Catch the full match report right here.

16 Feb 2026, 09:49:31 am IST Afghanistan Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group D Points Table ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Group D standings ICC.com