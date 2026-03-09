Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

Summary of this article
India beat New Zealand to become T20 World Cup 2026 champions
Mohammed Siraj’s humorous remark about his World Cup role goes viral
Indian pacer jokes about “pani pilana, bat uthana” while sitting out matches
India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 had plenty of memorable moments, big scores, crucial spells, and breakout performances. The Rohit Sharma-led side capped off a dominant tournament run by defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, securing their third T20 World Cup title.
However, not every squad member got the chance to feature in the playing XI during the tournament. Despite that, players outside the lineup remained active behind the scenes, helping with net sessions, maintaining the dressing-room atmosphere, and supporting teammates throughout the high-pressure event.
Recently, a light-hearted moment involving Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has caught fans’ attention, showing how even those not in the XI contributed to the team’s campaign.
Mohammed Siraj’s Hilarious ‘Water Boy’ Remark Goes Viral
A video circulating on social media shows Mohammed Siraj joking about his role during the World Cup when he was asked about the contributions made by him and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. When questioned about how important their roles were despite not playing regularly, Siraj responded with his trademark humor.
“Haa bahut hi bada role hai hum dono ka, bahar baithke pani pilana back to back, bat uthana,” Siraj joked, suggesting their role involved carrying drinks for teammates and holding their bats while sitting outside the playing XI. The pacer laughed immediately after delivering the line, clearly enjoying the moment.
The witty response quickly went viral, with fans appreciating Siraj’s sense of humor and the candid way he described life on the sidelines during a major tournament. Moments like these often reveal the lighter side of international cricket, especially during long events like the T20 World Cup.
‘Team Is Important, Not Individuals’: Siraj Credits Squad Effort
Despite the humorous remark, Siraj also emphasized that being out of the playing XI did not change his commitment to the team. He explained that players who were not selected still contributed by bowling in the nets and maintaining a positive environment in the dressing room.
“Net mein bowling… fir hum log positive environment rakhte hai,” Siraj said, highlighting how supporting teammates and staying ready were key responsibilities for squad members outside the playing XI.
He also stressed that personal ambitions must take a back seat when it comes to team balance. “Hamesha players ko aisa rehta hai ki khele, but team ka jo combination ke liye hum log bahar baithe hai toh team is important. No person is important, but team is important,” he added.
Siraj’s comments shows the strong team culture within the Indian setup during the World Cup. Even players who didn’t get game time continued to play their part, ensuring the squad stayed united on the way to lifting another global trophy.