IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj’s Flying Effort Nearly Produces Screamer - Video

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of United States' Saiteja Mukkamala during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of United States' Saiteja Mukkamala during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)