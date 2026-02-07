IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj’s Flying Effort Nearly Produces Screamer - Video

Mohammed Siraj’s full-length dive at short third nearly removed Milind Kumar, igniting Wankhede and showcasing India’s intensity during the T20 World Cup clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammed Siraj’s Flying Effort Nearly Produces Screamer
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of United States' Saiteja Mukkamala during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat the USA by 29 runs to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign at Wankhede Stadium

  • Mohammed Siraj, a late inclusion after Harshit Rana’s injury, backed up his return with key bowling and athletic field efforts

  • Siraj nearly pulled off a spectacular diving catch at short third off an outside edge, underlining India’s intensity in the field

India’s opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was marked by high stakes and intense competition as defending champions India looked to set the tone in their title defence.

USA won the toss and elected to bowl first, bringing a surprise earlier in the day when star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to illness, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the XI in his place.

Batting first, India scored 161 runs in the first innings, thanks to skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 84-run knock. Meanwhile a breathtaking moment took place during the second innings, produced by star pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj’s Near-Miracle Moment in the Field

USA batter Milind Kumar tried to play a drive shot at a delivery outside off from Arshdeep Singh, the outside edge flew toward short third, and what followed was one of the match’s most talked-about fielding efforts.

Related Content
Related Content

Siraj, stationed at short third, reacted instantly as the ball flew toward him at pace. He threw himself full length to his right, stretching every muscle and managing to get his hands to the ball mid-dive, an athletic effort that drew gasps from the crowd. As he hit the ground with the ball in his gloves, it unfortunately popped out on impact with the turf, denying India a breakthrough.

It's a rare sight to see a pacer putting this kind of efforts without thinking about any injury concerns and putting their 100% in the fielding department as well.

India Beat USA By 29 Runs

India opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a strong 29-run win over the United States at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, kicking off their title defence in style.

USA won the toss and chose to bowl, but India’s batting rallied after early setbacks with skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchoring the innings with a superb 84 not out off 49 balls, guiding the hosts to 161 for 9. India’s bowlers then kept the pressure on throughout the chase, with disciplined spells and timely breakthroughs limiting the USA to 132 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  2. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

  4. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  2. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  3. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  4. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

  2. Hindi Boards Under PRASAD Scheme At  Hazratbal Shrine Seen As 'Cultural Aggression' 

  3. Delhi Jal Board Probe Finds Safety Lapses In Janakpuri Pit Death; Rider Was Going Against Traffic

  4. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  5. Day In Pics: February 07, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  2. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  3. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets