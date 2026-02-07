India Vs USA Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs

India take on USA in the third match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, Feb 7
India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the United States at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai promises an exciting start to the title defence for the home side, with fans packed in to cheer under lights.
USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, believing the conditions could favour chasing under dew later in the evening. India are set to bat first as the defending champions, fielding a strong batting unit featuring Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to illness.
The USA, meanwhile, bring a spirited lineup with experience from last season’s Super 8 run and will look to use short boundaries and disciplined bowling to put pressure on India early.
With flat batting conditions at Wankhede and a balanced surface, both teams will aim to establish momentum in this Group A contest, setting the tone for their World Cup campaigns.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
USA won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy
United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.
India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(c), Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shehan Jayasuriya, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi