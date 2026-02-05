ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Opening Match And Against Whom? - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about India's first match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and their opponents

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Table Toppers In Last Five Editions
Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup

  • Men In Blue are placed in Group A

  • Suryakumar Yadav-led side enter tournament on the back of 4-1 series win over NZ

Team India will look to become the first team in the tournament's competition to defend its crown as they enter the T20 World Cup as outright favourites. The Men In Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.

The top two sides from each group progress to the Super Eights, where they will be divided into two groups of four. The top two from the Super Eights (four sides) will then make it to the semis.

T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About India's Opponent & Opening Match

When Is India's First Match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

India's first match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium at 7pm IST.

Who are India's first opponents at the T20 World Cup?

India's first opponents at the T20 World Cup 2026 are Team USA. Monank Patel will be leading the side.

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh.

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma.

Related Content
Related Content

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

  4. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tim Seifert Brings Up Quick Half-Century

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  4. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  5. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  3. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  4. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y