ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India's Opening Match And Against Whom? - All You Need To Know

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup
Men In Blue are placed in Group A
Suryakumar Yadav-led side enter tournament on the back of 4-1 series win over NZ
Team India will look to become the first team in the tournament's competition to defend its crown as they enter the T20 World Cup as outright favourites. The Men In Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA.
The top two sides from each group progress to the Super Eights, where they will be divided into two groups of four. The top two from the Super Eights (four sides) will then make it to the semis.
T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About India's Opponent & Opening Match
When Is India's First Match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
India's first match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 7 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium at 7pm IST.
Who are India's first opponents at the T20 World Cup?
India's first opponents at the T20 World Cup 2026 are Team USA. Monank Patel will be leading the side.
India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh.
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson.
All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma.
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.