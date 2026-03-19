Rohan Dennis Under Fire: Olympic Cyclist Who Ran Over Wife Faces Backlash Over Porsche 'Weapon' Post

Summary of this article
Cyclist Rohan Dennis faced backlash over a Porsche post described as “an absolute weapon”
South Australia’s Victims’ Rights Commissioner Sarah Quick called it “deeply offensive”
Cyclist Dennis was earlier found not criminally responsible but received a suspended sentence after a lesser plea in the case involving Melissa Hoskins
Rohan Dennis is facing renewed scrutiny following a social media post in which he referred to a Porsche as a “weapon,” a remark that has drawn criticism in light of the fatal 2023 incident involving his wife.
Dennis shared images on Instagram of a newly cleaned black Porsche with the caption: "What an absolute weapon".
According to a BBC report, the car shown is understood not to be the same vehicle involved in the incident that led to the death of his wife, fellow Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins. Dennis is currently banned from driving.
The reaction to the post has been sharply critical. South Australia’s Victims’ Rights Commissioner, Sarah Quick, described the post as "deeply offensive," adding that it showed "a clear lack of insight into the real and lasting impact" of his actions.
"It also reflects a profound lack of respect for Melissa and her family, who continue to live with the consequences of that harm every day," Commissioner Sarah Quick said in a statement.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of the events in 2023 outside the couple’s Adelaide home, where Hoskins died following a confrontation between the pair.
A court later ruled that Dennis was not criminally responsible for her death, but found that he had acted with disregard for her safety by continuing to drive while she remained attached to the vehicle.
Legal proceedings established that Dennis was initially charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving without due care. He pleaded not guilty to those charges before later admitting to a lesser offence, an aggravated count of creating the likelihood of harm.
Court evidence indicated that the couple had been arguing over kitchen renovations prior to the incident. Dennis then got into his car in an attempt to leave. Hoskins jumped onto the bonnet and later held onto the door as the car moved, before falling and being struck by the vehicle.
Judge Ian Press noted that Dennis may have been attempting to de-escalate the situation by driving away, but made it clear that continuing to drive under those circumstances was not justified. The court also accepted that Dennis showed remorse and had a "sense of responsibility for all that occurred."
In the aftermath, Dennis has remained largely quiet on social media, aside from occasional posts. His recent activity has included references to his children as "absolute weapons" and responses aimed at media outlets that contacted him for comment.
Hoskins was a prominent figure in Australian cycling, having been part of the team pursuit squad that won gold at the 2015 World Championships and representing her country at two Olympic Games. Her death prompted widespread tributes from the global sporting community.
Dennis ended his cycling career after the 2023 season following a successful career that included a team pursuit silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, a road time trial bronze at Tokyo 2020, and a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.