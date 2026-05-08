Melissa Barrera Is Starting A Pro-Palestine Production Company

When she was asked if she thinks there’s been change in Hollywood around Israel and Palestine, she referred to Javier Bardem. “Javier has been vocal about Palestine forever. It’s funny. I thought, “Everyone must be getting affected, I’m sure.” But I have a friend who works closely with Artists for Ceasefire who has access to a lot of these artists, and she gave me the real and said, “No Melissa, they have not been affected at all.” And so that’s why they’re able to be so vocal. So, I thought, “It must be nice to be able to speak your mind and not have to suffer any consequences.” But we do need their voices.”