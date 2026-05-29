Vashu Bhagnani Files Rs 400 Crore Suit Against Tips And David Dhawan; Seeks Stay On Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release

The legal dispute between producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries seems not to end anytime soon. Bhagnani has filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan over the alleged unauthorised use of songs of Biwi No. 1 (1999) in Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, sparking a copyright battle. Bhagnani has also sought a stay on the release of the upcoming film, directed by David Dhawan.
Pooja Entertainment files lawsuit
According to reports, the lawsuit seeks an urgent stay on the film release, distribution, exhibition, streaming and further commercial exploitation and its promotional material featuring the songs, “Chunnari Chunnari” and “Ishq Sona Hai”.
Pooja Entertainment claims that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai do not have the necessary rights to use the above-mentioned songs from the hit film Biwi No. 1. It has demanded the removal of the songs from the film and promotional campaigns.
The dispute has also escalated because the film’s title is taken from the song “Ishq Sona Hai”. So, the production house has sought a change in the film's title as well.
It has also sought a further Rs 100 crore in damages if the defendants fail to comply with its demands and continue using the works.
What Pooja Entertainment’s lawyer said on the lawsuit
Advocate V K Dubey told ANI, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs 400 crore to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled.”
“Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, the music companies buy the songs from the big producers or the lyricists who make the songs or create the songs. During that time, the agreements that were made with Tips allowed only audio rights in the agreements. In 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle.”
Pooja Entertainment later sent a notice cancelling the rights granted to Tips, the lawyer said.
He added that if Tips is the lawful owner of the music rights, they must show their documents, stressing that “justice will prevail, and the truth will come out.”
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is slated to hit the screens on June 5.