Vashu Bhagnani Wins Interim Relief As Tips Rejects Bollywood IP Rights Allegations

Summary of this article
Vashu Bhagnani secured interim relief in the ongoing Bollywood IP rights dispute case.
Tips Music denied allegations, defending nearly three decades of claimed ownership rights.
Chunnari Chunnari recreation controversy reignited debate around Bollywood music licensing and permissions.
The legal dispute between Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment and Tips Music has taken a sharper turn after a Mumbai court granted interim protection to the production house in a case involving alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights. The matter has drawn fresh attention due to its connection with recreated songs, leaked film set videos, and long-standing music rights agreements tied to some of Hindi cinema’s most popular titles.
Court grants interim relief in Bollywood IP rights dispute
Puja Entertainment secured interim protection from the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I, Katihar, in proceedings filed against Tips Music and other parties. The case concerns the alleged commercial misuse of music and film-related intellectual property associated with films including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Speaking to ANI, Vashu Bhagnani said it had been argued that the original rights should have reverted to the producers years ago. He also claimed concerns had emerged after recreated versions of songs, including Chunnari Chunnari, were used during the making of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without prior discussion.
The controversy first gained momentum after leaked clips from the upcoming film’s sets showed Varun Dhawan dancing alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde to a recreated version of the hit track.
Tips Music denies allegations, calls claims “malicious.”
Tips Music has strongly denied the allegations and maintained that it remains the lawful owner of the disputed music rights through “valid and binding agreements” between both parties.
In a public statement, the company said the claims made by Puja Entertainment were “malicious” and “misconceived”, adding that the label had openly exploited the catalogue for nearly three decades in accordance with the law.
The company further stated that it would continue taking all necessary legal steps to protect its ownership rights and reputation.
Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.