Hwang In Youp And Hyeri's Dream To You Reveals Premiere Date With New Glimpse

Hwang In Youp and Hyeri headline ENA's new romantic comedy.
Dream To You follows former dreamers reunited years after first love.
The highly anticipated K-drama premieres on ENA this July.
Hwang In Youp and Hyeri's Dream To You is already generating excitement among K-drama fans, and the anticipation has only grown after the production team unveiled its first script reading photos and confirmed when viewers can finally watch the series. The upcoming romantic comedy brings together two characters whose lives take very different turns before fate reunites them years later.
Written by Jung Eun Bi, known for her work on acclaimed fantasy romances, the drama centres on dreams deferred, first love and second chances.
Hwang In Youp and Hyeri lead Dream To You
Hwang In Youp stars as Woo Soo Bin, a gifted film director who achieves international success before returning to Korea. Despite his accomplishments, one person remains at the centre of his life: Joo Yi Jae, the woman who once shared his dream and never truly left his heart.
Hyeri plays Joo Yi Jae, a reporter who has slowly lost sight of her ambitions after confronting the realities of adulthood. The unexpected return of Woo Soo Bin forces her to revisit dreams she had long abandoned and reconsider the future she once imagined.
Dream To You cast and story details
Joining the lead pair are Baek Sung Chul as aspiring actor Shim Yoo Geon and Lee Yul Eum as top star Oh Ha Na. Together, the ensemble promises a mix of romance, humour and emotional growth.
According to the production team, the story follows two people who first met and fell in love during their late teenage years. Years later, they reunite in their thirties and begin a journey towards both personal fulfilment and rekindled romance. It was stated by the producers that viewers can expect excitement, warmth and heartfelt moments throughout the series.
The newly released script reading stills have also drawn attention for the natural chemistry between the cast members, particularly Hwang In Youp and Hyeri, whose pairing has already become a major talking point online.
The big reveal is that Dream To You will officially premiere on ENA on July 13, taking over the slot currently occupied by Doctor on the Edge. With a promising cast and an emotionally rich storyline, the drama is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Korean romance series of the season.