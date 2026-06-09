Lag Ja Gale Release Date Locked: Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Gear Up For An Intense Showdown

Lag Ja Gale release date confirmed as a major Summer 2027 release.
Tiger Shroff and Lakshya reportedly play rivals in revenge drama.
Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth through a rumoured love triangle.
Dharma Productions has finally unveiled a major update on Lag Ja Gale, its upcoming action entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The much-anticipated film has been generating buzz ever since production began, with fans eager to know when the trio would arrive on the big screen together. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the film's theatrical release plans, adding another big-ticket title to Bollywood's future slate.
What is Lag Ja Gale about?
Directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Ja Gale is being described as an intense revenge-action drama with a strong emotional core. According to reports, the story revolves around a conflict between the characters played by Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes confrontations.
Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play a pivotal role in the narrative, with reports suggesting the film also features a love triangle that adds another layer to the action-driven storyline.
Shoot extended due to Lakshya's schedule
Production on the film began earlier this year and was initially expected to wrap by April. However, a report by Mid-Day claimed that the filming schedule had been extended until October 2026 due to continuity requirements involving Lakshya's appearance.
A source was quoted as saying that Lakshya had to switch between filming Lag Ja Gale and Chand Mera Dil, requiring significant changes to his hairstyle and overall look. As a result, additional time was needed before the actor could resume shooting for the action drama.
The project also marks an important collaboration for Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, who were previously set to appear together in Dostana 2, a film that was shelved before production could be completed.
The biggest reveal, however, came through a recent announcement shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It was confirmed that Lag Ja Gale will arrive in cinemas on May 14, 2027, positioning the film as a major summer release.
With Tiger Shroff's action credentials, Janhvi Kapoor's growing popularity and Lakshya's rising profile, Dharma Productions appears to be betting big on this action-packed entertainer.