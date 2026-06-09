Lag Ja Gale Release Date Locked: Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Gear Up For An Intense Showdown

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Lag Ja Gale release date has finally been announced. Starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, the action drama promises intense rivalries, romance and high-octane confrontations in what is shaping up to be one of Dharma Productions' biggest releases.

Lag Ja Gale
Lag Ja Gale Release Date Announced for Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Lag Ja Gale release date confirmed as a major Summer 2027 release.

  • Tiger Shroff and Lakshya reportedly play rivals in revenge drama.

  • Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth through a rumoured love triangle.

Dharma Productions has finally unveiled a major update on Lag Ja Gale, its upcoming action entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The much-anticipated film has been generating buzz ever since production began, with fans eager to know when the trio would arrive on the big screen together. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the film's theatrical release plans, adding another big-ticket title to Bollywood's future slate.

What is Lag Ja Gale about?

Directed by Raj Mehta, Lag Ja Gale is being described as an intense revenge-action drama with a strong emotional core. According to reports, the story revolves around a conflict between the characters played by Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes confrontations.

Riteish Deshmukh in and as Raja Shivaji - Instagram
Raja Shivaji First Look Poster Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Epic Drama

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play a pivotal role in the narrative, with reports suggesting the film also features a love triangle that adds another layer to the action-driven storyline.

Shoot extended due to Lakshya's schedule

Production on the film began earlier this year and was initially expected to wrap by April. However, a report by Mid-Day claimed that the filming schedule had been extended until October 2026 due to continuity requirements involving Lakshya's appearance.

A source was quoted as saying that Lakshya had to switch between filming Lag Ja Gale and Chand Mera Dil, requiring significant changes to his hairstyle and overall look. As a result, additional time was needed before the actor could resume shooting for the action drama.

Related Content
Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash - X
Buchi Babu Sana has removed Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes in Peddi - X
Kangana Ranaut on Peddi Row and Cinema's Portrayal of Women - Instagram
Jaya Bachchan reacts to objectification of women in films - X

The project also marks an important collaboration for Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor, who were previously set to appear together in Dostana 2, a film that was shelved before production could be completed.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha release date announced - Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Alpha New Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller To Arrive In Theatres In July 2026

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The biggest reveal, however, came through a recent announcement shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It was confirmed that Lag Ja Gale will arrive in cinemas on May 14, 2027, positioning the film as a major summer release.

With Tiger Shroff's action credentials, Janhvi Kapoor's growing popularity and Lakshya's rising profile, Dharma Productions appears to be betting big on this action-packed entertainer.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories