Lag Ja Gale Release Date Locked: Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Gear Up For An Intense Showdown

Dharma Productions has finally unveiled a major update on Lag Ja Gale, its upcoming action entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The much-anticipated film has been generating buzz ever since production began, with fans eager to know when the trio would arrive on the big screen together. Now, the makers have officially confirmed the film's theatrical release plans, adding another big-ticket title to Bollywood's future slate.