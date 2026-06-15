Peddi Lyricist Defends Buchi Babu Sana Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal; Opposes Director's Apology

Peddi lyricist has defended director Buchi Babu Sana amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in the film.
He is also disappointed over the director’s apology.
He questioned growing social media influence on filmmaking and not giving creative freedom to directors.
Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology after receiving severe criticism for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film. He assured the removal of controversial portions and clarified that it “was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character.”
Peddi's lyricist, Anantha Sriram, defended Babu Sana and questioned his apology.
Peddi lyricist questions Buchi Babu Sana's apology
During the film's success meet on Sunday (June 14), when the lyricist was asked about Buchi Babu Sana's decision to apologise after the backlash, he said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director’s imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”
He further said, “If you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, 'I will touch you, it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity.”
”Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone's feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone. He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place,” he added.
Peddi box office collection
Peddi's box office collections have slowed down. The Telugu sports drama has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, earning Rs 214.21 crore in eleven days.
Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi, the film also stars Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.