Peddi Lyricist Defends Buchi Babu Sana Amid Backlash Over Janhvi Kapoor's Portrayal; Opposes Director's Apology

Peddi lyricist questions Buchi Babu Sana's apology

During the film's success meet on Sunday (June 14), when the lyricist was asked about Buchi Babu Sana's decision to apologise after the backlash, he said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director’s imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”