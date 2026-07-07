Chinmayi Sripaada Says Trolls Wished Death On Her Children, Issues Powerful Warning

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The singer said the abuse forced husband Rahul Ravindran to quit X and linked the attacks to a broader culture of misogyny and intimidation.

Chinmayi Sripaada
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Chinmayi Sripaada alleged trolls wished death upon her three-year-old twin children.

  • Rahul Ravindran reportedly quit X after sustained online harassment targeting the family.

  • Singer linked misogyny, rape culture and coordinated abuse to silencing outspoken women online.

Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out about the online abuse directed at her family, alleging that the harassment became so extreme that her husband, filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, quit X after users targeted their three-year-old children. In a detailed video, the singer reflected on misogyny, rape culture and coordinated online harassment, saying she would never forgive those who wished harm upon her family.

Chinmayi links online abuse to rape culture

In the seven-minute video, Chinmayi explained that violence against women does not begin with physical assault but develops through everyday sexism and online hostility. Referring to the "rape culture pyramid", the singer said it said that misogynistic jokes, abusive language, revenge porn and unsolicited explicit content gradually normalise violence and make conversations around consent more difficult.

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She also revealed that discussions about teaching consent to children had previously attracted abusive responses online. According to Chinmayi, both she and Rahul Ravindran have repeatedly faced personal attacks because of her advocacy for survivors of sexual assault.

Rahul Ravindran quit X after trolls targeted children

Chinmayi alleged that the abuse escalated when trolls began targeting Rahul Ravindran for publicly supporting her. She further claimed that users eventually wished death upon their three-year-old twins, sharing screenshots and audio clips as part of her video. It was said by the singer that Rahul decided to leave X after seeing posts praying for the death of their son.

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Calling the harassment a coordinated effort, Chinmayi argued that groups of men deliberately intimidate outspoken women to push them off social media platforms. She also said legal action is often difficult because many alleged perpetrators are influential or based outside India.

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Ending the video on an emotional note, Chinmayi issued a stern warning to those who targeted her children, saying she wished them "a very long life and a horrific life". Her remarks come amid renewed conversations around online abuse, misogyny and the personal cost of speaking out against sexual violence.

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