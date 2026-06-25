Chinmayi Sripaada VS Sunitha Upadrasta: Feminism Row Over ‘My Body, My Right’ Comment And Acid Attack Reference

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Chinmayi responded strongly, arguing that such views can make public spaces less safe for women, while also condemning a social media user's comment referencing acid attacks.

Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Sunitha Upadrasta
Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Sunitha Upadrasta Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Sunitha Upadrasta's feminist remarks on social media.

  • Acid attack reference comment prompted Chinmayi to seek police action.

  • Debate reignited discussions around bodily autonomy, consent, and women's safety.

The Chinmayi Sripaada and Sunitha Upadrasta controversy has generated widespread discussion on social media after comments made by Sunitha during a recent interview sparked backlash. The debate intensified when Chinmayi publicly responded to the singer's views on feminism and bodily autonomy, arguing that such statements could contribute to unsafe environments for women.

Chinmayi Sripaada responds to Sunitha Upadrasta's feminism remarks

The controversy began after Sunitha Upadrasta stated in an interview that "my body, my right" should be balanced by recognising that "his eyes, his right". The remarks were widely criticised online, with many arguing that they misunderstood the idea of bodily autonomy.

Responding through Instagram Stories, Chinmayi Sripaada expressed disagreement with Sunitha's position. While acknowledging her admiration for Sunitha as a singer, Chinmayi argued that influential women supporting such viewpoints could negatively impact women's safety and empowerment.

According to Chinmayi, it was suggested that judging women based on their clothing or appearance ignored deeper issues surrounding consent and respect. She further argued that such perspectives could encourage harmful attitudes rather than challenge them.

Deepthi Sirla at the press meet on "Clothes, Culture and Cyberbullying", hosted by the Women and Transgender Organisation Joint Action Committee, post the cyberbullying of Telugu actress Anasuya  - X
Speaking Out Comes At A Cost As Gendered Violence Online Escalates

By Fozia Yasin

Chinmayi calls out social media user over acid attack comment

The discussion took another turn when Chinmayi shared screenshots on X highlighting a social media user's comment. The individual had allegedly responded to a woman's post with the phrase "my acid, my choice", a statement that appeared to reference acid attacks.

Related Content
Samay Raina shuts down misogynist joke on India's Got Latent 2 - X
Imtiaz Ali on his remark on Deepika Padukone - Instagram, IMDb
BJP, Congress Clash Over Ajay Rai’s Alleged Remark on PM Modi - null
Diljit Dosanjh Death Remark Sparks Concern Among Fans - Instagram

Tagging Hyderabad City Police, Chinmayi requested appropriate action and stressed that women should not face threats while expressing opinions online. The post attracted significant attention, with several users questioning whether action would be taken.

Why the debate has sparked discussion

Chinmayi also cited recent incidents involving women's rights and safety while explaining her position on bodily autonomy. She maintained that the principle of "my body, my right" was intended to protect women's ability to make decisions about their own bodies without external control.

Chinmayi Sripada and Chiranjeevi - Instagram
Chinmayi Sripada Reacts To Chiranjeevi Casting Couch Denial, Calls Industry Reality ‘Rampant’

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The controversy continues to fuel discussion online, with users divided over Sunitha's remarks and Chinmayi's response.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories