Chinmayi Sripaada VS Sunitha Upadrasta: Feminism Row Over ‘My Body, My Right’ Comment And Acid Attack Reference

Chinmayi Sripaada criticised Sunitha Upadrasta's feminist remarks on social media.
Acid attack reference comment prompted Chinmayi to seek police action.
Debate reignited discussions around bodily autonomy, consent, and women's safety.
The Chinmayi Sripaada and Sunitha Upadrasta controversy has generated widespread discussion on social media after comments made by Sunitha during a recent interview sparked backlash. The debate intensified when Chinmayi publicly responded to the singer's views on feminism and bodily autonomy, arguing that such statements could contribute to unsafe environments for women.
Chinmayi Sripaada responds to Sunitha Upadrasta's feminism remarks
The controversy began after Sunitha Upadrasta stated in an interview that "my body, my right" should be balanced by recognising that "his eyes, his right". The remarks were widely criticised online, with many arguing that they misunderstood the idea of bodily autonomy.
Responding through Instagram Stories, Chinmayi Sripaada expressed disagreement with Sunitha's position. While acknowledging her admiration for Sunitha as a singer, Chinmayi argued that influential women supporting such viewpoints could negatively impact women's safety and empowerment.
According to Chinmayi, it was suggested that judging women based on their clothing or appearance ignored deeper issues surrounding consent and respect. She further argued that such perspectives could encourage harmful attitudes rather than challenge them.
Chinmayi calls out social media user over acid attack comment
The discussion took another turn when Chinmayi shared screenshots on X highlighting a social media user's comment. The individual had allegedly responded to a woman's post with the phrase "my acid, my choice", a statement that appeared to reference acid attacks.
Tagging Hyderabad City Police, Chinmayi requested appropriate action and stressed that women should not face threats while expressing opinions online. The post attracted significant attention, with several users questioning whether action would be taken.
Why the debate has sparked discussion
Chinmayi also cited recent incidents involving women's rights and safety while explaining her position on bodily autonomy. She maintained that the principle of "my body, my right" was intended to protect women's ability to make decisions about their own bodies without external control.
The controversy continues to fuel discussion online, with users divided over Sunitha's remarks and Chinmayi's response.