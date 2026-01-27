Chinmayi Sripada Reacts To Chiranjeevi Casting Couch Denial, Calls Industry Reality ‘Rampant’

Chinmayi Sripada responds to Chiranjeevi's casting couch denial.
Singer calls the casting couch rampant and structurally enforced.
Chiranjeevi backlash reignites debate on accountability in Tollywood.
Chinmayi Sripada reacts to Chiranjeevi’s comments denying the existence of a casting couch, triggering a wider debate on power, silence and accountability in the film industry. The singer and voice actor took to social media to counter the veteran star’s remarks, stating unequivocally that sexual exploitation is not imagined but systemic.
Chinmayi Sripada reacts to Chiranjeevi's remarks on the casting couch
Her response followed Chiranjeevi’s statement at a recent public event where he suggested that professionalism alone prevents exploitation and that negative experiences often stem from personal behaviour. The comment sparked immediate backlash online, with several voices criticizing it for being dismissive of lived realities.
His comments:
Chinmayi Sripada on casting couch and ‘full commitment’
In a strongly worded social post, Chinmayi described the casting couch issue in Tollywood as “rampant”, explaining that women are routinely denied roles if they refuse “full commitment”, a phrase she said is widely understood as a demand for sexual favours. According to her, such expectations are normalised through silence and power imbalance rather than isolated misconduct.
Addressing why senior male stars may not encounter or acknowledge this reality, Chinmayi pointed to generational privilege and proximity to power. She argued that women entering the industry today come from varied backgrounds, are more aware and are less willing to internalise abuse as personal failure.
Chinmayi Sripada recalls her own experience
Chinmayi also referenced her own past, reiterating allegations she made during the #MeToo movement against lyricist Vairamuthu. She said she was barely out of her teens at the time and had trusted him as a mentor. Her account, she stressed, challenges the narrative that survivors invite abuse through behaviour or ambition.
Chiranjeevi casting couch denial and backlash
Chiranjeevi’s remarks, delivered at a success event for his recent film, framed the industry as a merit-based space where discipline ensures safety. The statement, however, drew criticism for shifting responsibility onto survivors rather than interrogating structures of power.