Chinmayi Defends AR Rahman Amid Vande Mataram Claim, Meerra Calls Trolling Unfair

Chinmayi Sripada defended AR Rahman amid the Vande Mataram controversy, countering claims made online.
She cited recent concerts where Rahman performed patriotic songs to challenge the narrative.
Actor Meerra Chopraa criticised the trolling, calling it unfair and disrespectful to the composer.
AR Rahman found himself at the centre of online criticism after a journalist claimed the composer declined to sing Vande Mataram or Maa Tujhe Salaam during an interview. The claim quickly snowballed into a larger debate around patriotism, intent, and artistic choice, with social media sharply divided over the incident.
As reactions intensified, several industry voices stepped in to offer context and push back against what they described as selective outrage.
Chinmayi defends AR Rahman with concert details
Singer Chinmayi Sripada directly addressed the Vande Mataram claim, disputing the suggestion that Rahman avoids patriotic songs. Sharing her own experience, she stated, “A R Rahman and all of us sang Vande Mataram to a crowd that chanted with us on November 23, 2025, in Pune at the R K Laxman memorial award concert.”
She shared the post below
She further added that Rahman regularly performs Maa Tujhe Salaam at his shows, writing, “He sings Maa Tujhe Salaam at almost every concert. Everyone who has attended knows this.” Chinmayi suggested practical reasons for his reported refusal during the interview, noting that he may not have felt vocally prepared, and stressed that such a decision should not be overinterpreted.
Responding to online reactions, she also criticised the rush to judgement, saying the responses reflected “exactly what’s gone wrong in the recent past.”
Meerra Chopraa urges respect for the composer
Actor Meerra Chopraa also defended Rahman, highlighting his global stature and legacy. She wrote that trolling him over a misunderstood moment was "disgraceful" and reminded critics that Rahman composed one of the country's most iconic versions of Vande Mataram. Meerra called for respect, especially given his contribution to Indian music on the world stage.
Context from Rahman’s recent interview
The controversy followed Rahman’s interview with BBC Asian Network, in which he spoke about feeling sidelined in recent years and briefly touched on divisiveness in cinema and culture. His remarks, including criticism of religious clichés in films like Chhaava, added fuel to an already charged conversation.