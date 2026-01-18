Chinmayi Defends AR Rahman Amid Vande Mataram Claim, Meerra Calls Trolling Unfair

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Meerra Chopraa have spoken up for AR Rahman after a Vande Mataram claim triggered online backlash.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chinmayi defends AR Rahman
Chinmayi defends AR Rahman Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chinmayi Sripada defended AR Rahman amid the Vande Mataram controversy, countering claims made online.

  • She cited recent concerts where Rahman performed patriotic songs to challenge the narrative.

  • Actor Meerra Chopraa criticised the trolling, calling it unfair and disrespectful to the composer.

AR Rahman found himself at the centre of online criticism after a journalist claimed the composer declined to sing Vande Mataram or Maa Tujhe Salaam during an interview. The claim quickly snowballed into a larger debate around patriotism, intent, and artistic choice, with social media sharply divided over the incident.

As reactions intensified, several industry voices stepped in to offer context and push back against what they described as selective outrage.

Chinmayi defends AR Rahman with concert details

Singer Chinmayi Sripada directly addressed the Vande Mataram claim, disputing the suggestion that Rahman avoids patriotic songs. Sharing her own experience, she stated, “A R Rahman and all of us sang Vande Mataram to a crowd that chanted with us on November 23, 2025, in Pune at the R K Laxman memorial award concert.”

She shared the post below

She further added that Rahman regularly performs Maa Tujhe Salaam at his shows, writing, “He sings Maa Tujhe Salaam at almost every concert. Everyone who has attended knows this.” Chinmayi suggested practical reasons for his reported refusal during the interview, noting that he may not have felt vocally prepared, and stressed that such a decision should not be overinterpreted.

Related Content
Related Content
Shobhaa De on AR Rahman's remark on Bollywood - Instagram/Shobhaa De, AR Rahman
'This Is A Very Dangerous Comment': Shobhaa De On AR Rahman's Remark On Hindi Film Industry Becoming ‘Communal’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Responding to online reactions, she also criticised the rush to judgement, saying the responses reflected “exactly what’s gone wrong in the recent past.”

Meerra Chopraa urges respect for the composer

Actor Meerra Chopraa also defended Rahman, highlighting his global stature and legacy. She wrote that trolling him over a misunderstood moment was "disgraceful" and reminded critics that Rahman composed one of the country's most iconic versions of Vande Mataram. Meerra called for respect, especially given his contribution to Indian music on the world stage.

Kangana Ranaut's viral post on 2016 - Instagram
Kangana Ranaut Hints At Hrithik Roshan's ‘Controversial Legal Notice’ From 2016: Life Became A Living Hell

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Context from Rahman’s recent interview

The controversy followed Rahman’s interview with BBC Asian Network, in which he spoke about feeling sidelined in recent years and briefly touched on divisiveness in cinema and culture. His remarks, including criticism of religious clichés in films like Chhaava, added fuel to an already charged conversation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium

  2. West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI, AFG Battle It Out In Windhoek Sunshine

  3. India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  3. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  4. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly