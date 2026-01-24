AR Rahman UAE Concert: Composer Performs Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram Amid Controversy

AR Rahman’s UAE concert drew massive attention as the composer performed Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram amid ongoing controversy.

  • AR Rahman UAE concert features Jana Gana Mana, Vande Mataram.

  • Fan-shot videos from Etihad Arena dominate social media.

  • Shekhar Kapur calls Rahman’s concert exhilarating and emotional.

AR Rahman’s UAE concert has sparked widespread discussion after the composer performed Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram amid an ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks. Videos from the packed Etihad Arena quickly surfaced online, with fans describing the performance as emotional and defiant in equal measure.

AR Rahman’s patriotic performances go viral

The concert, held before a capacity crowd of nearly 20,000 people, featured a four-hour set spanning Rahman’s extensive career. Social media users shared clips showing the audience singing along as Rahman performed the national songs, moments many interpreted as a powerful artistic statement rather than a direct verbal response.

Several fans noted that Rahman opened the concert with Jana Gana Mana, the iconic track from Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu. Later in the night, after performing Chaiyya Chaiyya, Rahman surprised the audience by returning for one final song, leading the entire arena in Vande Mataram. Clips of the moment quickly went viral, with users calling it a stirring end to the night.

Lifestyle influencer Prince, who attended the concert, shared that Rahman began the show with South Indian compositions before moving into his Hindi classics. He also confirmed that Rahman performed Jai Ho, the Oscar-winning track from Slumdog Millionaire.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to AR Rahman’s UAE concert

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who attended the concert, praised the experience on social media, calling it “exhilarating” and highlighting the emotional response of the crowd. His reaction added weight to the evening, as conversations around Rahman’s comments on Bollywood and divisiveness continued online.

The composer had recently spoken about feeling sidelined in the industry and criticised films that thrive on polarisation. Amid the backlash, Rahman reiterated his love for India, calling it his home and inspiration. Support has also poured in from fellow artists, family members and global filmmakers.

